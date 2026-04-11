E-Paper | July 17, 2026

Gas pipeline blast disrupts supply to Sibi

Ali Jan Mangi Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

DERA MURAD JAMALI: A gas pipeline was blown up by unknown armed men in Sibi, suspending gas supply to many parts of the town and its surrounding areas, officials said on Friday.

According to sources, a four-inch-diameter gas pipeline exploded late Thursday night on Talli Road, a locality on the outskirts of Sibi town. The pipeline caught fire following the blast. However, engineers from SSGC cut off the gas supply in the affected pipeline.

Police, security forces, and other law enforcement agencies reached the site immediately after receiving the information. Authorities said an inspection is underway to determine the nature and cause of the explosion, while the area has been cordoned off and evidence is being collected.

Published in Dawn, April 11th, 2026

Pakistan

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Barren reforms
17 Jul, 2026

Barren reforms

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s assertion that agriculture and livestock hold the key to Pakistan’s quick...
Dumbing down?
17 Jul, 2026

Dumbing down?

THE awesome power of generative AI has raised concerns in academic and scientific circles about the impact the...
Eyeing the Margallas
17 Jul, 2026

Eyeing the Margallas

AS Pakistan battles a variety of climate crises, state institutions must do all possible to defend critical...
AJK violence
Updated 16 Jul, 2026

AJK violence

Violent confrontations have claimed some 30 lives of both security personnel and protesters since last month.
Deadly lapses
16 Jul, 2026

Deadly lapses

PAKISTAN has investigated too many HIV outbreaks over the past decade to still be surprised by the causes. The ...
Doomed tax initiative
16 Jul, 2026

Doomed tax initiative

THE FBR’s draft simplified tax regime for small shopkeepers is the latest in a long line of attempts to persuade...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe