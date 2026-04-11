Gas pipeline blast disrupts supply to Sibi

DERA MURAD JAMALI: A gas pipeline was blown up by unknown armed men in Sibi, suspending gas supply to many parts of the town and its surrounding areas, officials said on Friday.

According to sources, a four-inch-diameter gas pipeline exploded late Thursday night on Talli Road, a locality on the outskirts of Sibi town. The pipeline caught fire following the blast. However, engineers from SSGC cut off the gas supply in the affected pipeline.

Police, security forces, and other law enforcement agencies reached the site immediately after receiving the information. Authorities said an inspection is underway to determine the nature and cause of the explosion, while the area has been cordoned off and evidence is being collected.

Published in Dawn, April 11th, 2026