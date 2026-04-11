Five including peace body member killed in Tank, Dera

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Five people, including a member of a peace committee, were shot dead in separate incidents in Tank and Dera districts on Friday, the police said.

A police official said unidentified assailants opened fire near Committee Bagh in the Tank district, killing a local peace committee member, identified as Farooq, a resident of Umar Khan Kallay.

In the second incident, Khaizulullah Khan Mehsud was shot dead by unknown attackers near a petrol pump on the Tank-Dera Road. The deceased belonged to the Mehsud tribe of the Upper South Waziristan district.

Police shifted the bodies to the hospital. Separate cases were registered, and an investigation began, officials said.

Meanwhile, a man was electrocuted near the Gandapur Chowk in Garah Hayat Village here on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, the body was found within the jurisdiction of the Aba Shaheed police station. The deceased was later identified through his identity card as Mumtaz, a resident of the Bhakkar district of Punjab.

Also, two people were shot dead in an alleged honour-related killing in Daraban tehsil here, the police said on Friday.

Police officials said the incident occurred in the Basti Jandi Babar area within the limits of Chodhwan police station, where a man allegedly killed his sister-in-law and her alleged paramour.

The bodies were taken into custody and shifted to the hospital for legal formalities.

The police have registered a case and launched an investigation. The suspect fled the scene after the incident, and efforts were underway to arrest him, officials said.

Meanwhile, the police arrested two suspected smugglers and recovered foreign currency, silver and mobile phones during an operation on Daraban Road.

A police official said on Friday that SHO Dera Town Khalid Javed Lashari, along with a team, intercepted a car on a tip-off, and recovered 2.0136 billion Iranian Rial, one kilogramme of silver and five mobile phones.

Two men, identified as Murtaza, a resident of Quetta, and Naqeebullah, a resident of Chaman, were arrested.

The recovered items were handed over to the Federal Investigation Agency for further legal action.

Published in Dawn, April 11th, 2026