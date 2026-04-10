Prayer leader gunned down in Serai Naurang

LAKKI MARWAT: A prayer leader was gunned down by armed assailants in Serai Naurang town here, police said on Thursday. They said that the murder occurred near the Parade Ground within the limits of Shaheed Asmatullh Khan Khattak police station.

They identified the deceased as Maulana Khalid Yameen, 40, and said that his body was transferred to the tehsil headquarters hospital for postmortem examination.

Complainant Shamsur Rehman, 35, brother of the deceased, told police in his preliminary report that he was at home along with other family members when someone informed him about the killing.

He said that he, along with other relatives, reached the spot and found the body of Khalid Yameen lying in a pool of blood. He told police that his family had no enmity with anyone.

The police have launched an investigation after registering a case against unknown suspects under Section 302 (premeditated murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Meanwhile, two women were injured when the roof of a house collapsed in the Khouse Kallay Mithakhel area of Karak district due to heavy rain.

Published in Dawn, April 10th, 2026