E-Paper | July 16, 2026

Prayer leader gunned down in Serai Naurang

A Correspondent Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

LAKKI MARWAT: A prayer leader was gunned down by armed assailants in Serai Naurang town here, police said on Thursday. They said that the murder occurred near the Parade Ground within the limits of Shaheed Asmatullh Khan Khattak police station.

They identified the deceased as Maulana Khalid Yameen, 40, and said that his body was transferred to the tehsil headquarters hospital for postmortem examination.

Complainant Shamsur Rehman, 35, brother of the deceased, told police in his preliminary report that he was at home along with other family members when someone informed him about the killing.

He said that he, along with other relatives, reached the spot and found the body of Khalid Yameen lying in a pool of blood. He told police that his family had no enmity with anyone.

The police have launched an investigation after registering a case against unknown suspects under Section 302 (premeditated murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Meanwhile, two women were injured when the roof of a house collapsed in the Khouse Kallay Mithakhel area of Karak district due to heavy rain.

Published in Dawn, April 10th, 2026

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

AJK violence
16 Jul, 2026

AJK violence

SINCE early June, Azad Kashmir has been on tenterhooks, with routine life severely disturbed, as the regional...
Deadly lapses
16 Jul, 2026

Deadly lapses

PAKISTAN has investigated too many HIV outbreaks over the past decade to still be surprised by the causes. The ...
Doomed tax initiative
16 Jul, 2026

Doomed tax initiative

THE FBR’s draft simplified tax regime for small shopkeepers is the latest in a long line of attempts to persuade...
Beyond declarations
Updated 15 Jul, 2026

Beyond declarations

States that fail to harness the talents of half their population limit their own growth and resilience.
A timely authority
15 Jul, 2026

A timely authority

EVERY summer now seems to bring fresh warnings from Pakistan’s northern mountains. This week was no different, ...
India voter purge
15 Jul, 2026

India voter purge

AFTER over 12 years of BJP rule, minorities in India — particularly its Muslims — face fascist thuggery at the...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe