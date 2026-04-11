Holy relics moved to climate-controlled gallery at Badshahi Mosque

LAHORE: The Punjab Auqaf and Religious Affairs Department has relocated centuries-old holy relics to a climate-controlled gallery at the Badshahi Mosque.

For nearly 150 years, the relics were housed in a gallery constructed in 1885. Recognising the risks posed by environmental wear, the department has moved the relics to a state-of-the-art facility where temperature, humidity, and lighting will strictly be regulated to shield the holy relics from atmospheric decay.

The department moved the relics in collaboration with the archaeology experts under rigorous security, ensuring the relics remained protected during the transition.

The facility was officially inaugurated on Friday by Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, marking the transition of the invaluable holy relics from a colonial-era display to a modern preservation environment.

As a part of the project, the chief secretary also opened the Iqbal Hall, an international-standard research hub featuring a library and conference centre.

The hall houses more than 2,000 books, including rare historical documents related to the Tomb of Allama Iqbal and dedicated sections for Sufi teachings. The facility has been equipped with computers and internet.

The chief secretary instructed officials to ensure smooth access for visitors and researchers, emphasizing that the preservation of such heritage was a matter of national importance.

Punjab Auqaf Secretary Ehsan Bhutta, home secretary Dr Ahmad Javed Qazi and Khateeb of Badshahi Mosque Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad and other senior officials attended the inauguration ceremony.

Published in Dawn, April 11th, 2026