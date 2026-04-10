Pakistan Navy rescues 18 crew members, including foreign nationals, of merchant vessel in Arabian Sea operation

The Pakistan Navy carried out an operation in the Arabian Sea and rescued 18 crew members, including foreign nationals, of a merchant vessel following a distress call, a statement issued by the PN said on Friday.

The statement said: “In a swift humanitarian operation, Pakistan Navy successfully rescued and evacuated 18 crew members, including nationals of China, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Vietnam and Indonesia, following a distress call from merchant vessel (MV) Gold Autumn, operating in North Arabian Sea at 200 nautical miles (approximately 370 km) off Pakistan’s coast.”

It added that upon receiving the emergency alert, Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) activated its Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) and promptly initiated response protocols.

“Accordingly, Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) Hunain, patrolling in the assigned area, was immediately tasked to provide assistance to MV Gold Autumn,” it added.

The statement said that PNS Hunain “actively undertook the search and rescue operation, demonstrating professionalism and operational expertise”.

“Pakistan Navy Ship’s team, comprising specialists, provided medical assistance, supported in firefighting, conducted damage assessment of the vessel, and later rescued crew members.

“The evacuated crew members have been safely transported to Karachi for further medical care and subsequent repatriation to their respective countries,” it said.

The statement further said, “Humanitarian assistance rendered by Pakistan Navy Ship at extended ranges off Pakistan’s coast reflects the Pakistan Navy’s continued resolve and commitment to always be the first responder in maritime crisis situations in its respective area of responsibility.”

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lauded the PN for successfully rescuing the 18 crew members during the emergency humanitarian operation, a statement by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

According to the statement, PM Shehbaz commended the officers and personnel of the PN for their “professionalism, swift response, and humanitarian spirit”.

“The prime minister appreciated that upon receiving a distress call from the merchant vessel ‘Gold Autumn,’ the naval ship PNS Hunain promptly conducted an effective search and rescue operation,” the statement said.

“Crew members belonging to different countries, including China, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Vietnam, and Indonesia, were safely evacuated,” it added.