E-Paper | July 16, 2026

State Bank of Pakistan’s reserves up $19m

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
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KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) foreign exchange reserves for the week ended on April 3 were $16.4 billion. However, this figure did not include outflows against the Eurobond’s maturity.

During the week under review, the SBP’s reserves increased by $19 million, indicating that the central bank has been buying in the inter-bank currency market.

The SBP, in a statement issued on Thursday, said the country’s total reserves amounted to $21.849bn, including $5.494bn held by the commercial banks.

The SBP paid $1.4bn for Eurobond maturity a couple of days ago, and another outflow of $3.5bn is expected to be paid to the UAE this month.

The government said there would be little im­pact from these outflows on the country and its agreement with the IMF.

Published in Dawn, April 10th, 2026

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