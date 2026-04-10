State Bank of Pakistan’s reserves up $19m

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) foreign exchange reserves for the week ended on April 3 were $16.4 billion. However, this figure did not include outflows against the Eurobond’s maturity.
During the week under review, the SBP’s reserves increased by $19 million, indicating that the central bank has been buying in the inter-bank currency market.
The SBP, in a statement issued on Thursday, said the country’s total reserves amounted to $21.849bn, including $5.494bn held by the commercial banks.
The SBP paid $1.4bn for Eurobond maturity a couple of days ago, and another outflow of $3.5bn is expected to be paid to the UAE this month.
The government said there would be little impact from these outflows on the country and its agreement with the IMF.
Published in Dawn, April 10th, 2026