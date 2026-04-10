PM, Bilawal agree ‘national harmony need of hour’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Thursday agreed that national harmony was the need of the hour to meet current challenges.

This was agreed during a telephone call between the premier and the PPP chief, who had called the former to congratulate him on successful mediation between the United States and Iran by managing to bring them to the table.

An official press release issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said both leaders agreed that, in the present circumstances, mutual consultation and national harmony are essential to effectively address the challenges facing the country.

During the conversation, both leaders exchanged detailed views on the current situation in the country. It said the PPP chairman expressed solidarity with the PM and the government. He also appreciated Pakistan’s efforts in promoting peace in the region and highlighted the importance of national unity at this critical juncture.

Shehbaz lauds role of President Zardari for ‘forging political unity’

PM Shehbaz thanked his ally for the support and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to continue efforts for regional peace, stability, and the promotion of dialogue.

Meanwhile, a source said the PM apprised Mr Bhutto-Zardari about the arrangements made for the talks between the US and Iran. The PM lauded the role of President Asif Ali Zardari in forging political harmony in the country on the issue of the US-Israel war with Iran and its fallout, including the unprecedented hike in fuel prices.

He hoped that the two-week ceasefire by the US and Iran would turn into a permanent truce.

In the National Assembly on Wednesday, when the majority of the speakers were hailing the prime minister for successful mediation between the two warring parties, the PPP MNAs were praising President Zardari and their party chief for their supposed role in the mediation.

Published in Dawn, April 10th, 2026