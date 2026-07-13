E-Paper | July 14, 2026

Pakistan allows 26 World Food Programme containers to enter Afghanistan via Torkham

Ibrahim Shinwari Published Updated
Containers parked at the Torkham border. — Photo provided by the author.
Containers parked at the Torkham border. — Photo provided by the author.
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KHYBER: Pakistani customs authorities on Monday issued gate passes to as many as 26 World Food Programme (WFP) containers carrying food and essential supplies at the Torkham border to cross into Afghanistan.

Since October 2025, the Torkham border — a key trade route between Pakistan and Afghanistan — has been closed due to the “escalating security situation” along the border.

Customs clearing agents, who had earlier in the day submitted Goods Declaration (GD) documents to the customs authorities, told Dawn that the containers were issued gate passes for crossing into Afghanistan late in the evening, despite the fact that the gates had officially been closed for any cross-border movement.

The agents said that the containers were made to wait throughout the day as officials awaited a final “nod” from the higher authorities after the containers arrived at the Torkham import terminal early on Monday morning.

They said that the authorities had informed them that all cleared vehicles would be allowed to proceed to Afghanistan on Tuesday, as the necessary customs clearance procedures, including electronic scanning, had been completed.

The containers were loaded with food and essential supplies for Afghanistan as part of humanitarian assistance from the WFP, they added.

It is pertinent to mention here that a similar convoy of about 20 containers from the WFP was sent back to Karachi earlier this year after the Afghan Taliban authorities in Kabul refused to accept any assistance from the UN body.

The fate of the 26 containers that have currently arrived would be known early on Tuesday if the Taliban authorities permit them to enter their country.

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