PM Shehbaz, CDF Munir reiterate Pakistan’s ‘all-out support’ for US, Iran to reach peace settlement

Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of the Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir has called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

They both “appreciated the restraint demonstrated by all sides and reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to facilitate and provide all-out support to both the sides to arrive at a peacefully negotiated settlement”, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

It added that the premier “lauded the commitment of the parties involved in the process and wished them success in their pursuit of peace”.

“He also renewed his invitation to the arriving delegations and assured them of the highest consideration and support by Pakistan,” PMO noted.