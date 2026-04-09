Media urged to avoid sensationalism in court reporting

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court, Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar, on Wednesday emphasised that while judicial verdicts are open to scrutiny and criticism, the media must avoid twisting facts or creating sensational narratives in court reporting.

The chief justice expressed these views while administering oath to the newly elected office-bearers of the Islamabad High Court Journalists Association. Highlighting the media’s pivotal role, he said it serves as a crucial bridge between the judiciary, the public and opinion makers, and therefore carries a significant responsibility in shaping public perception.

Justice Dogar observed that court reporters often gain access to judgments before many stakeholders, placing them in a position of influence.

However, he regretted that in some instances, the essence of judicial decisions is either misunderstood or presented in a manner that creates unnecessary hype. He noted that certain commentators form opinions without reading the full text of judgments, relying instead on secondary interpretations, which can lead to misinformation.

He reiterated that the media, regarded as the fourth pillar of the state, should not only focus on high-profile cases but also highlight issues faced by ordinary litigants seeking justice. Stressing the need for balanced reporting, he said court decisions inherently favour one party over another, but it is imperative for journalists to maintain neutrality and not appear aligned with any side.

The chief justice also reaffirmed his commitment to upholding respect for the legal fraternity and maintaining harmonious relations between the bench and the bar within the bounds of the law.

On the occasion, Justice Raja Inaam Ameen Minhas congratulated the newly elected President IHCJA Asad Malik, Secretary Asif Naveed and other office bearers and urged court reporters to responsibly report judicial proceedings to help strengthen public confidence in the judiciary.

Published in Dawn, April 9th, 2026