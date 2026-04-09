Vance says US did not agree that ceasefire would cover Lebanon

Speaking to reporters in Budapest, US Vice President JD Vance says Tehran’s negotiators thought the US-Iran ceasefire agreement included Lebanon, but the US had in fact not agreed to that, Reuters reports.

“First of all … I think this comes from a legitimate misunderstanding. I think the Iranians thought that the ceasefire included Lebanon, and it just didn’t,” he adds.

“We never made that promise, we never indicated that was going to be the case. What we said is that the ceasefire will be focused on Iran, and the ceasefire would be focused on America’s allies.”

He adds that Israel has “offered to frankly check themselves a little bit in Lebanon” to ensure that the agreement s successful.