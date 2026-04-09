Second 10-point proposal was ‘much more reasonable’: JD Vance

US Vice President JD Vance says that Iran’s original 10-point proposal was rejected in favour of one which was “much more reasonable”.

“As I know … there are three different 10-point proposals at least that I’ve seen floating around,” Vance tells reporters at an airport, adding that the first one presented by Iran “immediately went in the garbage and was rejected”.

“There was a second 10-point proposal that was much more reasonable, that was based on some back-and-forth between us, between the Pakistanis and the Iranians; that is the 10-point proposal the president was referencing in his Truth [Social media post] yesterday,” he adds.