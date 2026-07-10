Pakistan, Bangladesh agree to extend cooperation in curbing cybercrime, online fraud

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and his Bangladeshi counterpart Salahuddin Ahmed have agreed to extend cooperation in curbing cybercrime and online fraud, the interior ministry said on Friday.

The two ministers held a meeting in New York. In a statement on the social media platform X, the ministry said that the ministers also agreed to expand cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

During the meeting, they discussed training and exchange programmes for police officers, it said.

It further said that they held a detailed discussion on the US-Iran conflict and the current situation in the Middle East. According to the statement, Ahmed lauded Pakistan’s “constructive role” in establishing peace.

Meanwhile, Naqvi was quoted as saying that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir played a vital role in maintaining peace.

“We must seize new opportunities to further strengthen our mutual relations,” he said.

Naqvi is currently in the US, where he represented Pakistan at the UN summit held on July 7 and 8. The summit brought together interior ministers, police chiefs and senior law enforcement officials from across the world to discuss peace, security and enhanced cooperation against transnational crime.

On the sidelines of the summit, Naqvi held a meeting with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, who appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for promoting peace. Naqvi also held meetings with his Chinese, Russian and Sri Lankan counterparts.