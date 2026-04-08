Pakistan expresses concern at storming of Kuwait’s consulate in Basra

Pakistan on Wednesday expressed concern at the storming and vandalism of Kuwait’s consulate in Iraq’s Basra, saying the act was “inconsistent with established diplomatic norms and international law”.

In a statement issued by the Foreign Office (FO) on X, Pakistan called for a thorough investigation into the incident and bringing those responsible to justice.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has noted with deep concern the reported storming and vandalism of the Consulate General of the State of Kuwait in Basra, and the violation of the sanctity of the consular premises yesterday,” the statement said.

“Pakistan strongly condemns such acts, which are inconsistent with established diplomatic norms and international law, particularly the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations,” it added.

Pakistan emphasised the importance of ensuring the security and inviolability of diplomatic and consular missions, the FO said, adding the country called for a “thorough investigation into the incident, as well as bringing those responsible to justice”.

Pakistan expressed solidarity with the government and people of Kuwait and reaffirmed its position on “respect for diplomatic missions and adherence to international obligations”, the statement concluded.

On Tuesday, dozens of people protested in front of the Kuwaiti consulate in Basra. It came after projectiles killed an eight-year-old child and at least six other people in Iraq, officials said on Tuesday, with one official saying that the strikes had been fired from Kuwait.

An AFP photographer saw demonstrators attempt to storm the consular building, with security forces firing tear gas to disperse them.

Kuwait on Wednesday summoned Iraq’s envoy in relation to the incident. Kuwait’s foreign ministry said in a statement it had delivered a note of protest to Iraq’s charge d’affaires over “acts of vandalism and destruction that targeted the Kuwaiti Consulate General in Basra”.

It called the events a “flagrant violation of relevant international norms”.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar and Bahrain also condemned the incident.

According to a statement issued by the foreign ministry, Saudi Arabia denounced the act and stressed that it was the responsibility of states to “ensure the full protection of members of consular missions and their premises, in accordance with the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations of 1963”.

The UAE emphasised the “necessity of protecting diplomatic premises, missions, and their personnel in accordance with international law and norms”, according to a statement issued by the country’s foreign ministry.

It called on the government of Iraq to “investigate the circumstances surrounding these attacks, prevent their recurrence, and take all necessary legal measures to hold the perpetrators accountable”.

Qatar termed the incident a “flagrant violation of international law and the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations”.

According to a statement issued by the foreign ministry of the country, Qatar stressed the need to “respect the inviolability of diplomatic missions and to provide full protection for them and their staff”.

Bahrain stressed that such acts “constitute a flagrant breach of all international law and norms, as well as a serious violation of the provisions of the 1963 Vienna Convention on Consular Relations”.

In a statement issued by Bahrain’s foreign ministry, the country reaffirmed complete support for “all measures it undertakes to protect its missions and interests”.