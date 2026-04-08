E-Paper | July 14, 2026

Shippers seek clarity on Hormuz reopening after US-Iran ceasefire deal

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Shippers say they need more clarity on the terms of the US-Iran ceasefire before resuming transit through the Strait of Hormuz, as Iran has issued fresh warnings about any vessels attempting to sail through the waterway, Reuters reports.

Iran has said it will offer safe passage in coordination with its armed forces, though its coastguards warned on Wednesday that any ship attempting to sail without permission would be “targeted and destroyed”.

The first vessel transited the strait with Iran’s permission following the ceasefire, state TV has reported. The ship’s identity was not immediately clear, but MarineTraffic data showed two Greek-owned and one Chinese-owned bulk carriers passing through since early morning.

Denmark’s Maersk has said the ceasefire may create transit opportunities for vessels, but has not yet provided full maritime certainty.

German container carrier Hapag-Lloyd has said it needs to see that the ceasefire holds before starting to take orders for selected markets.

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