Turkiye’s Erdogan warns of ‘sabotage’ in Iran ceasefire

Turkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has warned of the threat from “possible provocations and sabotage” to the ceasefire accord agreed by Iran and the United States.

In a message on X welcoming the last-minute accord, Erdogan said: “We hope that the ceasefire will be fully implemented on the ground without giving any opportunity for possible provocations and sabotage.”

Turkiye has meanwhile sent three trucks of medical aid to Iran, Health Minister Kemal Memisoglu announced. The minister said on X that he wanted to “heal the wounds” of the “oppressed”.