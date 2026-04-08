Oil fell below $100 per barrel after Trump’s announcement of a two-week ceasefire with Iran, reports Reuters.
Brent fell $14.84, or 13.6 per cent, to $94.43 a barrel and WTI slid $16.13, or 14.3pc, to $96.82 a barrel as of 0023 GMT.
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Oil fell below $100 per barrel after Trump’s announcement of a two-week ceasefire with Iran, reports Reuters.
Brent fell $14.84, or 13.6 per cent, to $94.43 a barrel and WTI slid $16.13, or 14.3pc, to $96.82 a barrel as of 0023 GMT.