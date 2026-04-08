Updated 14 Jul, 2026 Dire straits FOR some time, the escalating confrontation between the US and Iran has been playing out round the strategically...

14 Jul, 2026 Ethnic targets THE murder of five workers from Punjab in Mashkel is another grim reminder that ethnic violence remains a persistent...

14 Jul, 2026 Poverty punished THE challenge of illegal migrations should be viewed through a humanitarian lens. Harsh punishments for the poor...

Updated 13 Jul, 2026 Banking inertia PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s latest call to banks to expand lending to SMEs is nothing new. Every government...

13 Jul, 2026 Justice imperilled THE Human Rights Commission of Pakistan and the International Federation for Human Rights have raised concerns about...