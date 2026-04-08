Punjab govt notifies closure of markets by 8pm

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Tuesday notified that all shops, markets and shopping malls shall be closed at 8pm throughout the week, including Saturday and Sunday, as a part of austerity measures and the federal government’s decision.

The Punjab government has, however, exempted pharmacies, medical stores, medical supply stores, medical laboratories and hospitals from the order of early closure. Similarly, petrol pumps, CNG stations as well as tandoors, bakeries and milk/dairy shops are exempt from the closure order.

The notification, issued by the implementation and coordination wing of the S&GAD, says all hotels, restaurants and food outlets shall be closed at 10pm. However, there will be no restriction on takeaway and home delivery services.

All marriage halls and marriage functions, including those organised at residences and farm houses, shall be closed by 10pm.

Published in Dawn, April 8th, 2026