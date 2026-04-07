E-Paper | July 13, 2026

PM Shehbaz speaks to Saudi crown prince, conveys Pakistan’s ‘unwavering solidarity’

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Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on X that he spoke with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and “conveyed Pakistan’s unwavering solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia”.

“Condemned today’s attack on the Al Jubeil oil facility. We stand shoulder to shoulder with our Saudi brothers and sisters,” he said.

“Appreciated the kingdom’s restraint under the wise and sagacious leadership of his royal highness the crown prince and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to advancing peace efforts for de-escalation in the region,” he said.

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