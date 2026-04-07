E-Paper | July 13, 2026

Karachi Kings captain David Warner charged with drink-driving in Sydney: reports

AFP Published
Former Australian batter David Warner during a press conference. — Reuter/File
Former Australian batter David Warner during a press conference. — Reuter/File
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Former Australian opener and Karachi Kings captain David Warner has been charged with drink-driving after he was pulled over in Sydney during the weekend, reports said on Tuesday.

The 39-year-old, who still plays Twenty20 cricket for franchises around the world, was allegedly at the wheel of a van that stopped and parked short of a random testing site on Sunday.

National broadcaster ABC said officers approached the vehicle and breath-tested Warner, who returned a positive result.

He was arrested and taken to a local police station, where he was charged with mid-range drink driving, ABC and other local media reported. He is due to appear in court on May 7.

Police in a statement outlined the incident but did not name Warner, who retired from international cricket in 2024 after racking up 8,786 runs across his 112 Tests.

He most recently appeared for the Karachi Kings last week in the ongoing Pakistan Super League. The Kings are the only team with a perfect record at the PSL this year, with three wins under their belt.

The franchise allowed two overseas players, including Warner, to leave temporarily until the PSL resumed in Karachi.

The Karachi Kings are due to face Peshawar Zalmi on April 9 in Karachi.

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