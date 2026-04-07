£190m graft case: IHC chief justice directs authorities to facilitate Imran’s meeting with lawyer

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday directed authorities to facilitate a meeting between jailed PTI founder Imran Khan and his lawyer regarding the £190 million corruption case.

The instructions came as the court heard petitions filed by Imran and his spouse, Bushra Bibi, seeking suspension of their sentences in the case. The bench also hinted at an early disposal of the couple’s main appeals against their conviction.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar and Justice Muhammad Asif conducted the hearing.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Special Prosecutor Javed Ashraf and Senior Prosecutor Rafay Maqsood appeared before the court, while the PTI founder was represented by Barrister Salman Safdar.

During the proceedings, the chief justice inquired about a hearing on the main appeals as miscellaneous applications seeking suspension of sentence were also pending.

Barrister Safdar informed the court about the need to consult his client, to which the bench directed jail authorities to arrange a meeting with the PTI founder.

“What time would you like to meet tomorrow?” Justice Dogar asked. Safdar requested a meeting at 2pm, which the court approved, directing authorities to facilitate the meeting accordingly.

Tuesday and Thursday are court-mandated days for Imran’s family, lawyers and party leaders to meet Imran, who remains incarcerated at Rawalpindi’s Adiala jail. However, they have faced restrictions on the meetings.

The IHC bench also indicated a structured approach for expeditious proceedings, with the chief justice remarking that if arguments on the appeals commence, the court could decide the matter within seven days.

“We will fix the appeal for two days every week — you meet your client and assist the court,” observed Justice Dogar, signalling an intent for swift adjudication.

Barrister Safdar, however, requested that the appeal not be formally taken up until he consults his client in jail. He also urged the court to first decide the suspension of sentence applications, particularly in the case of Bushra Bibi.

Subsequently, the hearing was adjourned till April 9 (Thursday).

The £190m corruption case

Imran — imprisoned since Aug 5, 2023, for concealing details of Toshakhana gifts — is serving a 14-year sentence at Rawalpindi’s Adiala jail in the £190m case, also known as the Al-Qadir Trust case .

An accountability court in Islamabad had sentenced Imran and Bushra to 14 and seven years in prison, respectively, on Jan 17, 2025 in the £190m graft case.

Both had challenged their convictions before the IHC on January 27 that year.

The case alleges that the couple obtained billions of rupees and land worth hundreds of kanals from Bahria Town Ltd to legalise Rs50 billion identified and returned to the country by the United Kingdom during the PTI government.

On Monday, the case proceedings were postponed due to the bench’s unavailability.

Speaking to reporters outside the IHC a day ago, PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan said the party had approached the high court for the 24th time without relief.

He emphasised the need for timely justice, warning that delays of more than 14 months risk increasing public frustration and tensions.

During the March 31 hearing, prosecutors had indicated readiness to present arguments on the main appeal.

The court had directed Imran’s lawyer to seek instructions from his client, while Safdar had filed an additional application requesting that Bushra Bibi’s plea be heard first.