ECP dismisses MQM-P request for 2-month extension in intra-party elections case

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday dismissed the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s request seeking two months for party chairman Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui to appear in a case regarding the holding of intra-party elections.

According to a statement issued by the ECP, a three-member commission — headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja — presided over the hearing on Tuesday.

Director General Political Finance ECP Masood Sherwani and an MQM-P representative appeared before the commission. Sherwani stated that MQM-P last held intra-party elections on October 16, 2021, and as per MQM-P’s legal framework, the next election should have been held on Oct 16, 2025.

He further stated that the ECP directed MQM-P to hold the election by January 16, 2026; however, the party passed a resolution enabling extension of the current tenure by one year.

In its resolution, the party had written that the elections would be held before March 16, 2026, Sherwani informed the commission.

The MQM-P representative addressing the commission said that party chairman Siddiqui wanted to appear before the commission himself, and he should be given two months to do so.

“He is busy with cabinet and ministerial duties due to the ongoing war,” the MQM-P representative said.

At this, the chief election commissioner responded, saying, “What war is going on in Pakistan? He cannot be given two months.”

He directed Siddiqui or his legal counsel to appear before the commission and adjourned the hearing till April 16.