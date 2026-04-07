E-Paper | July 13, 2026

India moves closer to nuclear fuel self-reliance

AFP Published
A policeman walks on a beach near Kudankulam nuclear power project in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu on Sept 13, 2012. — Reuters/File
A policeman walks on a beach near Kudankulam nuclear power project in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu on Sept 13, 2012. — Reuters/File
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India has moved closer to producing its own nuclear fuel after a domestic-designed reactor began a controlled nuclear reaction, an important step before it can start generating power.

Energy-hungry India, the world’s most populous country and third-largest emitter of greenhouse gases, has ambitious plans to expand nuclear power capacity from its current eight to 100 gigawatts by 2047.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) at Kalpakkam attained “criticality”, the stage at which a self-sustaining nuclear chain reaction starts.

“Today, India takes a defining step in its civil nuclear journey, advancing the second stage of its nuclear programme,” Modi said in a statement late Monday.

“This advanced reactor, capable of producing more fuel than it consumes, reflects the depth of our scientific capability and the strength of our engineering enterprise.”

Modi called it a “decisive step towards harnessing our vast thorium reserves”, a potential fuel for nuclear reactors.

The reactor does not yet generate electricity for the grid. That comes in the next stages, once the reactor moves to full power operation.

The development also comes at a time of global energy uncertainty, including war in the Middle East, which has heightened concerns about fuel supply disruptions.

India remains heavily dependent on coal, but has pledged to reach net-zero emissions by 2070.

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Rahul
Apr 07, 2026 11:54am
Amazing...
Recommend 0
Bret
Apr 07, 2026 01:32pm
Self-Reliance is beautiful. India is also engaging in hydrogen cars, which will eventually replace OIL dependance.
Recommend 0
ASHOK SONI
Apr 07, 2026 02:24pm
I think instead of raising alarm, Pakistan should also make pacts with Canada and Other countries.
Recommend 0
Moud
Apr 07, 2026 02:38pm
The French work shows thare are serious technical problems in the operation of fast reactors.
Recommend 0
Enlightened One
Apr 07, 2026 03:45pm
Absolutely brilliant!
Recommend 0
NIKUS GIRI
Apr 08, 2026 09:39pm
@Moud , This is not fast reactor but fast breeder reactor. Technology is meant for refining and advancing.
Recommend 0
Imageine
Apr 09, 2026 09:46am
Congratulations to the neighbouring country for this achievement.
Recommend 0

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