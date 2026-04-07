Sindh CM launches portal for bikers to get Rs2,000 subsidy

KARACHI: Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday introduced an online verification and registration system, allowing citizens to confirm ownership of their motorcycles and apply digitally for a targeted fuel subsidy of Rs2,000 per month.

Speaking at a press conference here at the CM House, Mr Shah said that the applicants were required to enter their computerised national identity card (CNIC) and bank account details at a portal (taxportal.excise.gos.pk) after which they receive an automated confirmation.

Accompanied by Senior Minister Sharjeel Memon, Excise Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla and Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab, he said that only motorcycles registered in the owner’s name were eligible for the subsidy.

Under the scheme, every registered motorcycle owner will receive Rs2,000 per month, equivalent to subsidising approximately 20 litres of fuel.

Murad warns of strict action if fares increased; says govt working on extending direct relief to consumers

He said those having accounts in Sindh Bank would receive the subsidy within 24 hours, while account holders of other banks would get the money transferred to their accounts in three days.

He said that a dedicated helpline (021-111-374-634) had also been established to assist applicants.

The chief minister said the initiative would promote financial inclusion and encourage citizens to open bank accounts to receive direct transfers.

He said that this initiative was part of a broader, targeted subsidy plan aimed at delivering direct financial support to those who needed it most, while ensuring economic stability and transparency.

The CM said that the targeted subsidy framework had several key components. “For the bike subsidy, Rs13.4 billion is allocated, transport subsidy, which will be coordinated with the federal government, is set at Rs14.3bn per month,” he added.

He said that the provincial government had abolished Rs500 transfer fee for motorcycles to encourage ownership correction. “Excise offices across Sindh will remain open from 8:00 am to midnight, including weekends, for 15 days to expedite registrations,” he added.

“Around 1,500 motorcycles have already been transferred to the rightful owners,” he added.

The chief minister recalled that the provincial government had secured an agreement with transporters to keep fares unchanged despite rising fuel costs, with the government providing substantial subsidies to support them.

“As a result, fares will remain at Feb 28, 2026, levels, benefiting millions of commuters,” he added.

Mr Shah said that government was subsidising around 11,000 private buses and 470 government-run buses, with a fare stabilisation support of Rs3-4 billion. “Any increase in fare will face strict action,” he warned.

The chief minister said that a Rs3 billion farmer subsidy programme would begin this week, providing financial assistance to small growers.

He said that the provincial government was also working on mechanisms to extend direct relief to consumers, particularly for essential commodities such as flour and food items.

To a question, the chief minister said that consultations had been held with transporters and 25 traders’ associations, most of whom had supported the government’s relief measures and agreed to cooperate.

“Except for two associations, all have agreed to call off protests against the increase in petrol prices,” he said, hoping that the remaining associations would also voluntarily end their protests, keeping in view the prevailing regional situation.

Published in Dawn, April 7th, 2026