Social media influencer gang-raped in Lahore

LAHORE: A young female social media influencer was allegedly gang-raped at gunpoint in Defence Housing Authority (DHA).

The Defence C police lodged a case against the two suspects and dispatched teams to trace and arrest them.

The victim alleged in her FIR that she used to make promotional videos and upload them on her social media accounts. She said that a suspect, identified in the FIR, contacted her through her social media account and asked her to reach his studio to make a promotional video.

The victim said that the suspect shared a location in DHA where she reached along with her female friend who was also running some projects in the same field. The suspect reached there in a car and drove them to a private flat where his friend, also identified in the FIR, was already present.

Both suspects made her and her friend hostage at gunpoint and tortured them. They gang-raped her and threatened her of dire consequences if she reported the matter to police.

A police official said that a gang-rape case had been lodged against both suspects.

No arrest has been made in the case yet.

Published in Dawn, April 7th, 2026