E-Paper | July 13, 2026

Nine injured in road accident near Matani Bypass in Peshawar

APP Published
A damaged car is seen in this file photo. —Dawn/File
A damaged car is seen in this file photo. —Dawn/File
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PESHAWAR: At least nine people were injured in a road accident near the Matani Bypass here on Monday, rescue officials reported.

According to reports, a passenger van, travelling from Shakardara to Peshawar, lost control due to the driver’s error and met with an accident near the bypass. Rescue sources stated that emergency teams, including ambulances and medical staff, reached the scene promptly after receiving the alert.

The injured were provided first aid on-site before being shifted to Lady Reading Hospital for further medical treatment.

The injured have been identified as Siddique, Gul Marjan, Sajjad, his wife, Umar Nawaz, his wife, Naveed, his wife and an unknown man.

Published in Dawn, April 7th, 2026

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