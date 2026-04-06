Rain claims six more lives in Swabi

A man looks at the debris of a collapsed house in Swabi. — Dawn



SWABI/DI KHAN/LOWER DIR: Six people were killed, and several others were injured in rain-related incidents in Swabi, Dera Ismail Khan and Lower Dir districts, sources said on Sunday.

A farmer and his sister were killed, and three other members of their family were injured when the roof of their house collapsed in a remote area of Razaar tehsil of Swabi district on Sunday.

Rescue 1122 officials said that the incident occurred in the far-flung Saalo Banda area of the Yar Hussain town.

A Rescue 1122 official said that they retrieved the trapped persons from the debris.

He said heavy rains had weakened the mud-house.

The official said Ayan Khan, 12, died on the spot, while his sister, Uzma Khan, 35, succumbed to injuries in the hospital.

The grandmother, mother, and brother of the deceased, who were injured in the incident, were identified as Noor Jehan, 61, Sadia Khan, 40, and Faizan, 10.

They were taken to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.

A six-year-old girl was killed, and three others were injured after the roof of a house collapsed in Dera Ismail Khan district as recent rains devastated several villages, officials and local sources said.

The affected areas included Hathala, Madi, Mir Bazi and Takwara, where rainwater inundated houses and streets, submerging multiple localities and disrupting daily life.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.

Residents said the sudden influx of water inundated houses and damaged standing crops, forcing several families to take shelter in the open.

Meanwhile, one person was killed and five others injured when two containers collided on a slippery road following rain near Daraban Khurd on Gomal University Road, police and rescue officials said.

The accident occurred in the Prova tehsil area on Saturday night after rainfall made the road surface hazardous.

Rescue teams shifted the injured to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

The collision caused a major traffic jam on the road.

Separately, two people were killed in rain-related incidents in different areas of Lower Dir on Sunday.

In the first incident, a man was killed when a wall collapsed in the Camp area. Rescue 1122 teams shifted the body to the District Headquarters Hospital, Timergara.

The deceased was identified as Sarzamin Khan, a resident of Rabat, aged 69.

In another incident in Takoro village, a room of a house collapsed due to recent heavy rains, critically injuring 56-year-old Naimatullah. He was shifted to Munda Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Published in Dawn, April 6th, 2026