E-Paper | July 12, 2026

FIA busts sex trafficking gang in Faisalabad

Our Correspondent Published
FIA headquarters in Islamabad, pictured on Aug 22, 2025. — screengrab via X/MOIofficialGoP
FIA headquarters in Islamabad, pictured on Aug 22, 2025. — screengrab via X/MOIofficialGoP
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TOBA TEK SINGH: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) have claimed to unearth an organised sex trafficking gang involved in smuggling Pakistani girls abroad, especially to Dubai, on the pretext of giving them jobs and arrested one accused.

According to details, a team of FIA Faisalabad zone led by SHO Ajmal Hussain conducted a raid on Sunday on a tip-off and arrested accused Aurangzeb Ranjha, a resident of Faisal Town in Tandlianwala.

FIA claimed that initial investigation revealed that the accused was an active member of an organised network of human trafficking, who along with his associates Babar, Irfan and Tanveer, used to transport Pakistani girls abroad.

FIA claimed that the accused used to send the girls to Dubai on the pretext of giving them attractive jobs, where upon arrival, their travel documents were confiscated and they were forced into illegal activities, including commercial sex. FIA claimed that the gang had trafficked several Pakistani girls abroad for its nefarious purposes.

During the raid, the FIA team recovered three Pakistani passports of affected girls, two mobile phones which contained objectionable material, including photographs of passports, visas and airline tickets from the accused.

A case has been registered against the accused, which includes provisions of the Passport Act 1974 and the Prevention of Human Trafficking Act 2018.

An FIA spokesperson said that operations were underway to arrest his accomplices and agents in Pakistan and Dubai.

Published in Dawn, April 6th, 2026

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