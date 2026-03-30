E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Father, son duo held over ‘human smuggling’ scam

Our Correspondent Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

TOBA TEK SINGH: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Faisalabad zone claimed to have arrested a man and his son who are alleged members of an international human trafficking network operating from Cambodia, Thailand and Burma.

A press release says on Sunday that FIA police station in charge Ajmal Hussain conducted a raid on a premises in Madina Town, Faisalabad and arrested two suspects -- Shahid Hameed and his son Muhammad Ahmed -- who were allegedly involved in human trafficking on a large scale.

It says that the father-son duo would lure people by promising them jobs abroad.

According to initial FIA investigations, the network would first transport Pakistani citizens to Thailand and later take them to Burma and Cambodia, where they were handed over to international agents, who subjected the victims to forced labour and torture.

The press release adds that the suspects received US$6,000 from a victim, Fahim, for sending him to Thailand, besides extorting another Rs1.8 million from him for arranging his travel back to Pakistan, after he got trapped abroad.

During the raid, two mobile phones (iPhone 17 Pro Max and Vivo 1901) were recovered from the suspects, which contained copies of passports of Pakistani and foreign citizens, visa documents, videos and important evidence related to human trafficking through WhatsApp groups.

The FIA has registered a case against the suspects under sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Prevention of Human Trafficking Act and started investigation.

The press release also mentions the role of other suspects, including the network’s agents in Cambodia, Saroop Fatima and Seth Faizan, besides travel agents Omar and Tabish, in the scam.

Published in Dawn, March 30th, 2026

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Hamas’s move
Updated 08 Jul, 2026

Hamas’s move

THE decision taken by Hamas to relinquish governance of Gaza appears to be designed to put the onus on the US and...
Terrorism threat
Updated 08 Jul, 2026

Terrorism threat

THE surge in terrorist violence in Balochistan highlights the renewed threat confronting Pakistan. The martyrdom of...
Football meddling
08 Jul, 2026

Football meddling

AFTER ending co-hosts America’s World Cup run in the last-16 stage, Belgium felt justice had been served. It was...
America at 250
07 Jul, 2026

America at 250

THOUGH America’s 250th independence anniversary observed on Saturday is a significant milestone, the celebrations...
Ravi encroachments
07 Jul, 2026

Ravi encroachments

SUPARCO’S satellite imagery reveals the rapid expansion of Lahore into the floodplains of the Ravi river, with the...
Misdirected justice
07 Jul, 2026

Misdirected justice

ACHILD will be tried in a court of law over January’s deadly Gul Plaza fire that claimed 72 lives, but not, it...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe