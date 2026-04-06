Pectaa launches AI curriculum

LAHORE: The Punjab Education, Curriculum, Training and Assessment Authority (Pectaa) has rolled out artificial intelligence (AI) curriculum.

According to the authority, it met Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s deadline in this respect.

“The first draft of the curriculum has formally been presented to the school education minister and the parliamentary secretary by Pctaa Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Muhammad Musa Ali Bokhari here on Sunday,” it said in a statement.

“The newly-launched framework is designed to equip students from an early age with critical digital competencies. The curriculum spans foundational computing concepts through advanced domains, including data science, machine learning, robotics and ethical AI,” it says.

Structured through a progressive, age-appropriate framework, it ensures that students do not merely consume technology, they are empowered to create, innovate and lead in a rapidly evolving digital world, Pectaa says.

“A defining feature of the curriculum is its dual focus i.e., integrating global best practices, while remaining firmly rooted in local context.

Special emphasis has been placed on ethics, governance, problem-solving, creativity and responsible digital citizenship, preparing Punjab’s students to navigate the opportunities and challenges of the AI era with both confidence and integrity,” it says.

Published in Dawn, April 6th, 2026