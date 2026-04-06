E-Paper | July 12, 2026

IMF asks Pakistan to remove fuel price distortions amid subsidy pressures

Khaleeq Kiani Published
The seal for the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is seen in Washington DC, US. — AFP/File
The seal for the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is seen in Washington DC, US. — AFP/File
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has asked Pakistan to eliminate distortions in petroleum pricing at the earliest, even though it had tacitly accepted the Rs152 billion subsidy cap extended by the federal government to consumers amid a historic global price surge following the US-Israel attacks on Iran and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Senior officials told Dawn that the staff-level agreement (SLA) announced by the IMF on March 29 remains intact, and that the Rs152 billion federal petroleum subsidy had been introduced with the Fund’s prior knowledge.

Sources said Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and his team will update IMF management on provincial contributions to the petroleum subsidy during the upcoming spring meetings of the IMF and the World Bank next week. However, the IMF continues to oppose across-the-board subsidies on major petroleum products.

Initially, the government attempted to balance finances by adjusting the petroleum development levy (PDL) between petrol and diesel. It later moved toward targeted subsidies, now being financed by provinces through the rationalisation of their respective budgets.

A senior government official confirmed that the IMF remains concerned about existing distortions, particularly in diesel pricing, and is pushing for their early removal.

The loss in PDL on diesel, currently zero compared to the Rs80 per litre envisaged in the budget, is being offset by higher rates on petrol. However, this cushion has diminished after the prime minister reduced petrol prices by Rs80 per litre on Friday, and the situation will need to be reassessed in the coming days.

Higher petrol consumption has partially offset the erosion in diesel PDL. Petrol consumption currently averages around 660,000 tonnes per month, compared to about 600,000 tonnes for diesel. However, diesel demand is expected to rise during the ongoing harvest season.

Officials noted that economic indicators for the current fiscal year are broadly aligned with programme targets. However, significant adjustments will be required in next year’s macroeconomic framework, to be finalised in consultation with the IMF ahead of the federal budget for 2026–27.

They added that petroleum differential claims of the oil industry had already exceeded Rs129bn but have now ceased following recent price increases that fully passed on import costs. Payments to oil companies and refineries are being made with a 10pc retention, pending audit verification.

Pakistan currently holds about 590,000 tonnes of petrol and 480,000 tonnes of diesel in stock, equivalent to roughly 26 days of petrol coverage and 20 days of diesel. A petrol cargo of about 70,000 tonnes and two diesel cargoes totalling 140,000 tonnes are in transit, though the balance of payments remains a growing concern.

Officials also said discussions on reviving diesel imports from Kuwait progressed last week, but shipments have yet to begin despite Iran allowing 20 Pakistan-flagged vessels to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

In response to another query, an official said Ogra has implemented a mechanism for settling Price Differential Claims. Under this system, 10pc of claims are retained until cross-verification with the Federal Board of Revenue and monthly third-party audits of stock positions conducted by PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Correction: An earlier version of this story stated that Pakistan’s petrol consumption currently averages around 660,000 tonnes per day. It averages around 660,000 tonnes per month. The error is regretted.

Published in Dawn, April 6th, 2026

Follow Dawn Business on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
IMF Loan
Pakistan

Khaleeq Kiani is an Islamabad-based reporter for Dawn, specializing in political economy, governance, business, finance, macroeconomics and energy. He can be found on X at @khaleeqkiani.

Khaleeq Kiani

Read more

Maria
Apr 06, 2026 09:47am
I believe there is a mistake regarding average tonnes of petrol consumed per day: it is not 660,000 tonnes per day
Recommend 0

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Mixed messaging
Updated 12 Jul, 2026

Mixed messaging

In case the parleys fail, a return to full-scale war would be the likely outcome.
Way forward
12 Jul, 2026

Way forward

A GROUP of estranged PTI leaders, calling themselves the ‘National Dialogue Committee’ and led by figures like...
Recalled orders
12 Jul, 2026

Recalled orders

WHILE justice should be blind, it should not be oblivious to the human suffering some decisions may cause. This is...
Beyond headcounts
Updated 11 Jul, 2026

Beyond headcounts

WORLD Population Day has traditionally prompted discussions on population growth and fertility rates. This year’s...
Relying on remittances
11 Jul, 2026

Relying on remittances

NO matter how important workers’ remittances are, the record inflow of $41.6bn in FY26 should remind us of the...
Official passports
11 Jul, 2026

Official passports

OUR lawmakers’ sense of entitlement is jarring. Through a set of three laws, the MPAs of KP have quietly granted...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe