Capital Development Authority launches another road project as 10th Avenue remains stalled

ISLAMABAD: After completing a number of road projects, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Tuesday launched another one. However, 10th Avenue project, work on which was halted last year, still awaits government’s attention before its structure could begin to decay.

Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi performed the groundbreaking of a small scheme worth Rs241 million to expand Ataturk Avenue in the presence of State Minister for Interior Talal Chaudhry and officers concerned.

Under the project, the existing portion of the single-lane Ataturk Avenue from Jinnah Avenue to Ayub Chowk will be made dual carriageway. Speaking on the occasion, the interior minister directed the CDA to complete the project as soon as possible without any compromise on quality of work. As per PC-I, CDA is supposed to complete the work in two months.

It is relevant to note here that the CDA from its own funding completed several projects worth billions of rupees during the last two years, including Serena Interchange, Murree Road underpass, T-Chowk, F-8 flyovers and the Shaheen Chowk, Margalla Road link (ongoing) etc.

Interior minister performs groundbreaking to expand Ataturk Avenue at a cost of Rs241m

But 10th Avenue project, which is a federal government-funded project, is lying unattended after the government stopped funding for it.

It seems CDA is not showing any interest to complete it. For the fiscal year 2025-26, no allocation was made for this mega project by the government.

After the expiry of the extended deadline of December 30, 2025, the engineering wing got another six months’ extension from the CDA for the contractor — National Logistics Corporation (NLC).

On site, after earthwork from IJP road to H-9 and construction of five overheads (bridges), the project worth Rs10.2 billion has almost been abandoned, and the infrastructure could face decay.

The project was started in 2022 and supposed to be completed by March 2024.

Whenever completed, 10th Avenue will be a major road after 9th Avenue, which was built during the PML-Q tenure.

For this project, out of total Rs10.2 billion, the federal government had released Rs4.2 billion from 2022 onward, which, according to CDA, had already been spent.

Recently, speaking to Dawn, CDA spokesperson Shahid Kiani said the release of funds was important to avoid delays and maintain momentum in construction activities.

“We have already taken up this issue with federal government and obviously we will take steps to ensure early completion of the project,” he said.

Meanwhile, an official of CDA wishing not to be named said there was no comparison of small Ataturk Avenue project with 10th Avenue.

“I do agree 10th Avenue should be completed. We have already requested federal government to release fund for this public welfare project,” he said and added that from IJP to H-9, earthwork had already been done and in this area asphalt work should be carried out at the earliest.

Another official said that if the government is not releasing fund, the CDA through its own resources should complete the project. “Leaving this project unattended is not a solution,” he said.

Published in Dawn, April 1st, 2026