Govt will abide by animal birth control policy, LHC told

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Tuesday assured the Lahore High Court (LHC) that no act would be committed in deviation of the Punjab Animal (Dogs) Birth Control Policy 2021.

Justice Hassan Nawaz Makhdoom was hearing a petition filed by local leaders of PPP Majeed Ghouri and Waheed Lodhi.

Barrister Maqsooma Zahra Bokhari appeared on behalf of the petitioners, while Assistant Advocate General Sattar Sahil represented the Punjab government.

During the hearing, the petitioners’ counsel argued that the Punjab government had an existing policy — the Animal Birth Control Policy 2021, but it had failed to implement the same.

The judge asked the counsel about the details of the policy and the petitioners’ locus standi (the right to bring a challenge to a court).

The counsel responded that the petition was filed in the public interest, as a tragic incident had occurred in the petitioners’ area where a minor girl died after being bitten by a dog.

Justice Makhdoom remarked that it was a very unfortunate incident and such occurrences must be prevented.

Barrister Bokhari pointed out that instead of implementing the policy, the municipal authorities were killing stray dogs by shooting them. She argued that under the policy, the authorities were not permitted to kill dogs by shooting.

She said the authorities were required to capture the dogs and carry out sterilisation. She said killing dogs in this manner makes the remaining dogs more aggressive.

When asked what relief was sought, the counsel requested strict implementation of the policy in line with the World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines and the provincial government’s framework, without deviation.

The assistant advocate general assured the court that no action would be taken in violation of the policy.

The judge directed the government’s law officer to submit a detailed reply by April 2.

Published in Dawn, April 1st, 2026