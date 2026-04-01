E-Paper | July 10, 2026

Colonial complex

Asad-ul-Mulk Published
The writer is a practising barrister.
The writer is a practising barrister.
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

THE culture of ‘colonial mentality complex’, contradistinguished from ‘colonial mentality’, uncritically affixes blame for a nation’s present-day failings on events of the past, often absolving itself of responsibility, and taking offence at the thought of any value of benign character originating in the West. This attitude is contagious and self-defeating.

In Inglorious Empire, Shashi Tharoor writes: “Company official John Sullivan observed in the 1840s: ‘The little court disappears — trade languishes — the capital decays — the people are impoverished — the Englishman flourishes, and acts like a sponge, drawing up riches from the banks of the Ganges, and squeezing them down upon the banks of the Thames’.” To argue otherwise would be like insisting the earth is flat.

I recently wrote an article quoting Churchill and Roosevelt, in response to which I received many e-mails expressing disappointment for having quoted Western leaders and concepts. The remonstration was that I should have quoted Eastern leaders, and drawn on comparable examples from the East instead. Such sentiments have been fermented by political populists in Pakistan — to call out anyone who speaks of any Western value, no matter how benevolent or benign.

The British did some terrible things in India, just like the French, Spanish, Portuguese, Dutch, Russian, Belgian and Japanese did in their colonies between the 17th and 20th centuries. To this, there is no cavil. However, we must not forget that the India of the Mughals, and that which preceded it, was far from the Eden of justice we imagine it was.

India of the Mughals, and earlier, was hardly an Eden of justice.

Hitherto in India, political authority was arbitrary, personal, discretionary and subject to the emperor’s will. There was no concept of trichotomy of power, independence of the judiciary or democracy. There were no institutional limits on power. Property rights and liberty could be stripped readily, and barbaric practices such as sati, slavery, accession through fratricide and human sacrifices were prevalent. It naturally follows that our own history isn’t too glorious either.

Confronted with the vast web of history, each individual should rationally indict generations of the past, rather than having pent-up anger channelled through a national narrative like the one prevalent in Germany following the Treaty of Versailles.

In The Idea of Justice, Amartya Sen writes, “The increasing tendency towards seeing people in terms of one dominant ‘identity’ (‘this is your duty as an American’, ‘you must commit these acts as a Muslim’, or ‘as a Chinese you should give priority to this national engagement’) is not only an imposition of an external and arbitrary priority, but also the denial of an important liberty of a person who can decide on their respective loyalties to different groups (to all of which he or she belongs)”.

Like many others, I come from a school of thought which does not subscribe to the concept of ‘the original sin’. The injustices and selfishness of our colonial masters is undeniable, just like their more benign contribution to abolishing and criminalising practices such as sati and slavery through legislation like the Bengal Sati Regulation, 1829, and the Indian Slavery Act, 1843.

No matter how diminutive the progressive steps of the British in India, let us not replicate the saddest approach which Shakespeare alludes to in Julius Caesar: “The evil that men do lives after them; The good is oft interred with their bones.”

Our national obsession, to detest or condemn every genuine value from the West, because it is an affront to our perceived sense of our national past reflects only our own ‘colonial mentality complex’, which in essence is a form of ‘inferiority complex’. Sigmund Freud wrote about this ‘defensive pri­de’ in his books On Narcissism as well as Civilisation and Its Discontents. Alfred Adler expanded upon the theories, particularly in The Practice and Theory of Individual Psychology, where he explains how a sense of ‘superiority complex’ can develop to mask a ‘sense of inferiority complex’. And if not reined in, the complex can lead to boastfulness, inflated pride and contempt for other persons and cultures.

In Rights of Man, Thomas Paine says, “The world is my country, all mankind are my brethren, and to do good is my religion”. True emancipation lies above and beyond national pride, ethnic preferences and racial prejudices.

The very idea that if a noble example is to be tendered, it must have its origin in the Orient, and not in the Occident, is a manifestation of pride, preference and prejudice, therefore the obverse of emancipation and part of the ‘colonial mentality complex’. Pakistan has been free for nearly 80 years, it’s time we started taking greater responsibility for our own national failings.

The writer is a practising barrister.

asadulmulk@legalparameter.com

Published in Dawn, April 1st, 2026

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Read more

Dr. Umar Farooq
Apr 01, 2026 10:37am
Very thoughtful and well articulated write up but one thing is obvious, there is only one complex and that's 'inferiority' complex. Superiority complex is the fear of being inferior to someone and pretending otherwise.
Recommend 0
Shehryar Saleem
Apr 01, 2026 11:54am
It was a delight reading the article. This very thought can help people clear their thoughts from frivolous and useless thoughts and shift their energies on meaningful things.
Recommend 0
Sh.Jamil
Apr 01, 2026 12:07pm
Correct.Eighty years is a long time and it’s high time to move on forgetting the past.
Recommend 0
MB
Apr 01, 2026 12:10pm
Learn how to take criticism better. The op-ed section is not a space for responding to people who have correctly emailed to tell you that colonial-style lectures are not the best use of their time. Justifying imperial rule by saying the Mughals were ‘no Eden of justice’ shows that you have completely missed the point. Not every comment merits an article in a newspaper of Dawn’s prestige and standing.
Recommend 0
Shahid
Apr 01, 2026 01:00pm
Our mentality and our failings have nothing to do with our colonial past, but on the contrary, our colonial past and invasions by the centeral Asians surely have everything to do with our subcontinental metality of subordination.
Recommend 0
Mohsin Khan
Apr 03, 2026 01:32pm
Well written. I can relate to the point about getting criticized when you quote a western author's "good thoughts". It is considered as sucking up to the white folks. It is high time we stopped thinking about it and consider everyone as equal (rather than someone being more equal than others)
Recommend 0

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Balochistan carnage
Updated 10 Jul, 2026

Balochistan carnage

THE security situation in Balochistan remains alarming, with a recent uptick in terrorist violence resulting in a...
Misusing land
10 Jul, 2026

Misusing land

THE Federal Constitutional Court’s ruling that land acquired for a specific purpose cannot later be converted into...
India’s film ban
10 Jul, 2026

India’s film ban

IN India, creative boundaries are tight. Its far-right regime prefers facts fictionalised and communities demonised...
Gulf flare-up
Updated 09 Jul, 2026

Gulf flare-up

IS the fragile US-Iran ceasefire — and the memorandum of understanding that underpins it — collapsing? Unless...
Costly food
09 Jul, 2026

Costly food

THE recent decline in diesel and LPG prices should have brought some relief to consumers struggling with high food...
Unliveable city
09 Jul, 2026

Unliveable city

IT comes as no surprise. Karachi — Pakistan’s largest city, its financial engine and home to over 20m people —...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe