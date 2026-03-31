Sewerage design for 12 dists sought

LAHORE: The government has directed the National Engineering Services Pakistan (Nespak) to complete design work of the sewerage infrastructure in 12 districts.

In a meeting presided over by the Secretary Housing Noorul Amin Mengal, the participants reviewed in detail the progress on sewerage infrastructure design under the Punjab Development Programme.

During the meeting, Nespak officials briefed the secretary on the ongoing development works.

Speaking on the occasion, the secretary sought strict adherence to the April 15 deadline for completion of sewerage infrastructure designs. He emphasised that all designs must be finalised within the stipulated timeline.

He further sought that the performance and efficiency of Nespak’s field teams be enhanced to ensure timely completion of design phases.

According to him, the quality of designs prepared by Nespak will also be rigorously evaluated, while Quality Assurance Committees will monitor Nespak’s performance as well. He stressed that completion of development works before the monsoon season is essential, adding that any delay in sewerage infrastructure design would adversely affect the overall pace of work.

PRA: Enforcement operations were carried out by the Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) in various areas of the provincial capital, during which notices were issued to eight renowned restaurants. The PRA enforcement teams conducted inspections across multiple locations in Lahore. A farmhouse was sealed due to persistent default in tax payments and tampering with sales records, while fines were imposed on several outlets for violations of tax laws.

In addition, actions were taken in upscale areas following complaints of non-compliance. Notices were served to eight well-known restaurants for observed irregularities.

According to the PRA spokesperson, collecting tax from the public and failing to deposit it with the national exchequer constitutes a punishable offense.

The authority is actively scrutinising businesses involved in manipulation of sales record.

Published in Dawn, March 31st, 2026