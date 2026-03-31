E-Paper | July 10, 2026

Digital trade dispute fractures WTO unity

Reuters Published
A logo is pictured outside the World Trade Organisation in Geneva, Switzerland on September 28 2021. — Reuters/File
A logo is pictured outside the World Trade Organisation in Geneva, Switzerland on September 28 2021. — Reuters/File
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

YAOUNDE: World Trade Organisation talks collapsed on Monday without reaching an agreement on a reform plan or extending a moratorium on e-commerce, adding further pressure on the trade body, which is becoming increasingly marginalised by economic nationalism.

The four-day ministerial talks in Cameroon’s capital, Yaounde, ended in the early hours, with Brazil blocking a bid by the US and others to extend a moratorium on duties on electronic transmissions such as digital downloads and streaming.

“It marks another crack in the foundations of the WTO system,” said Andrew Wilson, Deputy Secretary General of the International Chamber of Commerce, urging delegates to renew the moratorium before states hit digital services with new charges.

Expectations for progress had been low before the talks, but there were hopes the moratorium — which has been regularly renewed since 1998 — would at least be extended.

US and allies fail to secure long-term moratorium amid rising economic nationalism

That ultimately proved impossible. Trade ministers could not agree to extend it beyond two years, which was not enough for the United States, diplomats said.

US officials and business groups voiced frustration, and Britain’s Business and Trade Secretary Peter Kyle called the failure to reach consensus a “major setback for global trade”. The talks were deemed a test of the WTO’s relevance after a year of huge trade turmoil and more recent disruptions due to the US-Israeli war on Iran.

Still, a subset of 66 members did agree to sidestep previous hurdles to usher in the world’s first baseline deal on digital trade rules among participants.

‘Spaghetti blow’

Efforts to rebuild the WTO’s predictable trade terms are creating “a spaghetti bowl of free trade agreements, bilateral initiatives, and plurilaterals,” said Dmitry Grozoubinski, executive director of the Geneva Trade Platform think tank.

Agreeing on an e-commerce moratorium was seen as key to securing US support for the WTO, which, under President Donald Trump, has retreated from global multilateral bodies.

WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said the trade body hoped the moratorium could be restored and that Brazil and the US were trying to reach an agreement on it.

Published in Dawn, March 31st, 2026

Follow Dawn Business on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Business

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Balochistan carnage
Updated 10 Jul, 2026

Balochistan carnage

THE security situation in Balochistan remains alarming, with a recent uptick in terrorist violence resulting in a...
Misusing land
10 Jul, 2026

Misusing land

THE Federal Constitutional Court’s ruling that land acquired for a specific purpose cannot later be converted into...
India’s film ban
10 Jul, 2026

India’s film ban

IN India, creative boundaries are tight. Its far-right regime prefers facts fictionalised and communities demonised...
Gulf flare-up
Updated 09 Jul, 2026

Gulf flare-up

IS the fragile US-Iran ceasefire — and the memorandum of understanding that underpins it — collapsing? Unless...
Costly food
09 Jul, 2026

Costly food

THE recent decline in diesel and LPG prices should have brought some relief to consumers struggling with high food...
Unliveable city
09 Jul, 2026

Unliveable city

IT comes as no surprise. Karachi — Pakistan’s largest city, its financial engine and home to over 20m people —...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe