Three martyred in attacks on security forces in Quetta, Jhal Magsi

QUETTA/DERA MURAD JAMALI: Three security personnel were martyred and four others were injured in two separate attacks in Balochistan on Monday, officials said.

The incidents included a gun battle at a police station in the Jhal Magsi district and an ambush on a patrolling squad in the provincial capital, Quetta.

In Quetta, two officers of the police’s Eagle Squad were martyred and a third was injured when they were ambushed during a late-evening motorcycle patrol in the Eastern Bypass area, according to police officials.

Unknown armed men reportedly hiding in the area opened fire on the officers with automatic we­­apons. The deceased were identified as Constable Muhammad Noor and Co­­nstable Muhammad. Police have launched a search ope­­ration for the attackers.

In the Jhal Magsi district, a group of armed men attacked the Kotra police station in the Gandawah area. After a security operation to chase the fleeing assailants, one security person was martyred and three others were injured.

“The heavy exchange of fire continued for around one and a half hours,” Jhal Magsi SSP Rehmat­ullah said, adding that police foiled the attackers’ attempt to capture the station and forced them to flee. He noted that the assailants used rockets and other heavy weapons.

During the attack, a police contingent took positions on the roof of the station and returned fire.

A senior district administration official said the police had been on high alert after receiving information about a possible attack.

“Police force was at high alert for the last two weeks as there was information about such an attack,” the official said, adding that local residents also came to the station to help the police.

Published in Dawn, March 31st, 2026