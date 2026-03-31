E-Paper | July 10, 2026

Three martyred in attacks on security forces in Quetta, Jhal Magsi

Ali Jan MangiSaleem Shahid Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

QUETTA/DERA MURAD JAMALI: Three security personnel were martyred and four others were injured in two separate attacks in Balochistan on Monday, officials said.

The incidents included a gun battle at a police station in the Jhal Magsi district and an ambush on a patrolling squad in the provincial capital, Quetta.

In Quetta, two officers of the police’s Eagle Squad were martyred and a third was injured when they were ambushed during a late-evening motorcycle patrol in the Eastern Bypass area, according to police officials.

Unknown armed men reportedly hiding in the area opened fire on the officers with automatic we­­apons. The deceased were identified as Constable Muhammad Noor and Co­­nstable Muhammad. Police have launched a search ope­­ration for the attackers.

In the Jhal Magsi district, a group of armed men attacked the Kotra police station in the Gandawah area. After a security operation to chase the fleeing assailants, one security person was martyred and three others were injured.

“The heavy exchange of fire continued for around one and a half hours,” Jhal Magsi SSP Rehmat­ullah said, adding that police foiled the attackers’ attempt to capture the station and forced them to flee. He noted that the assailants used rockets and other heavy weapons.

During the attack, a police contingent took positions on the roof of the station and returned fire.

A senior district administration official said the police had been on high alert after receiving information about a possible attack.

“Police force was at high alert for the last two weeks as there was information about such an attack,” the official said, adding that local residents also came to the station to help the police.

Published in Dawn, March 31st, 2026

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Pakistan

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Balochistan carnage
Updated 10 Jul, 2026

Balochistan carnage

THE security situation in Balochistan remains alarming, with a recent uptick in terrorist violence resulting in a...
Misusing land
10 Jul, 2026

Misusing land

THE Federal Constitutional Court’s ruling that land acquired for a specific purpose cannot later be converted into...
India’s film ban
10 Jul, 2026

India’s film ban

IN India, creative boundaries are tight. Its far-right regime prefers facts fictionalised and communities demonised...
Gulf flare-up
Updated 09 Jul, 2026

Gulf flare-up

IS the fragile US-Iran ceasefire — and the memorandum of understanding that underpins it — collapsing? Unless...
Costly food
09 Jul, 2026

Costly food

THE recent decline in diesel and LPG prices should have brought some relief to consumers struggling with high food...
Unliveable city
09 Jul, 2026

Unliveable city

IT comes as no surprise. Karachi — Pakistan’s largest city, its financial engine and home to over 20m people —...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe