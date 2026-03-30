India boosts renewable push amid gas supply disruptions, minister says

India is accelerating clearances for commissioning of wind power plants and battery energy storage systems as the US.-Israeli war against Iran has led to a gas shortfall, the country’s junior power minister said, according to Reuters.

Although gas accounts for only around 2 per cent of India’s total power generation, the South Asian country uses about 8 gigawatt (GW) of gas power during peak-demand periods or heatwaves.

“Presently, there are challenges in respect of availability and price volatility of natural gas due to the Middle East crisis. However, the generators are exploring alternate sources,” junior power minister Shripad Naik said in the country’s parliament.

The country is also closely monitoring the progress of coal and hydro plants, which are under construction, targeted to be commissioned by June 2026, he said.