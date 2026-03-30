Dissident PTI lawmaker alleges widespread corruption in KP

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Dissident PTI parliamentarian Sher Afzal Khan Marwat on Sunday voiced serious concerns about governance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, alleging widespread corruption in government departments and claiming that recruitments were being made on financial considerations rather than merit.

Mr Marwat was speaking to journalists during his visit to Gomal Medical College, where he attended a special session titled ‘Medicine and Law’ as part of a three-day international conference.

Criticising the provincial administration, he questioned the delay of nearly six months in the formation of the provincial cabinet, and alleged that ministerial portfolios were being sold for “millions of rupees”.

He said that individuals who obtained positions through financial means would prioritise recovering their investment over public service, which, he added, was contrary to the vision of PTI founder Imran Khan.

Sher Afzal insists removal of Gandapur as CM harmed the party

On the issue of the PTI founder’s release, Mr Marwat said it did not appear possible without a large-scale protest or a decisive march towards Islamabad.

He also criticised certain overseas individuals, alleging that they were using the party leadership’s name for personal financial gains.

Commenting on the broader regional situation, he described Pakistan as being in a “war-like situation”, stating that ongoing conflicts in the Middle East had significant economic implications for the country.

However, he expressed satisfaction over certain aspects of Pakistan’s foreign policy, claiming that the country had neither provided military bases nor airspace to the United States and was instead attempting to mediate between Iran and the US.

Mr Marwat said that while he understood certain constraints faced by the party leadership as a parliamentarian, decisive steps were necessary to improve governance at the provincial level.

Turning to internal party matters, Mr Marwat criticised the current provincial leadership, describing it as ‘inexperienced’, and called for the return of Ali Amin Gandapur as the province’s chief minister.

He termed Mr Gandapur’s removal a “wrong decision” that had harmed the party and claimed that he was the only leader who had financed party activities and public gatherings from his own resources, while other wealthy leaders had not contributed financially.

He also criticised the current chief minister, questioning his administrative capability and calling his appointment a weak decision by the party.

Mr Marwat alleged that the PTI founder, currently imprisoned at Adiala Jail, was being provided with inaccurate information through a limited circle of individuals due to a lack of access to media or social media.

He claimed that this group had shaped a narrative suggesting that a single call from the founder could trigger a nationwide movement, which he said did not reflect ground realities.

He further alleged that recent decisions within the party were indirectly benefiting the establishment, resulting in political, legal and parliamentary setbacks for PTI.

Criticising past political strategies, Mr Marwat termed key decisions, including the dissolution of provincial governments, resignations from assemblies and the loss of political control in regions such as Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir, as “major mistakes” that weakened the party.

He maintained that without a large and decisive protest movement towards Islamabad, the release of the PTI founder would remain unlikely.

Published in Dawn, March 30th, 2026