E-Paper | July 08, 2026

GB Election Commission orders re-polling in 2 Diamer constituencies

Jamil Nagri Published Updated
A photo of the Gilgit-Baltistan Election Commission. — Gilgit-Baltistan Election Commission website
A photo of the Gilgit-Baltistan Election Commission. — Gilgit-Baltistan Election Commission website
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GILGIT: The Election Commission of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) on Monday issued the schedule for re-polling in two constituencies of Diamer district, following the decision of the region’s top court.

The region’s top court had suspended election results in three constituencies after the general elections in which the PPP led and formed the government.

According to a notification issued by the GB Election Commission Secretariat on Monday, re-polling will be held at one polling station in GBA-15 and eight polling stations in GBA-17 on July 12.

The notification directed the Diamer district returning officer and the returning officer for both constituencies to make all arrangements in a timely manner and to ensure repolling was conducted in a free and fair manner.

The notification further said that re-polling would be held from 8am to 5pm, without any interval.

Earlier, the chief judge had suspended the election result of independent candidate Dilpazeer Khan from GBA-15 (Diamer-I), who later joined the Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party (IPP), PPP candidate Mohammad Naseem from GBA-17 (Diamer-III), as well as the result of PPP candidate Fida Muhammad Nashad from GBA-9 Skardu.

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Pakistan

Jamil Nagri is a Gilgit-Baltistan-based correspondent for Dawn with over a decade of experience in journalism. His reporting and feature writing focus on CPEC, climate change, the environment, and adventure tourism. He can be found on X at @jamilnagri.

Jamil Nagri

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