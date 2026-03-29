E-Paper | July 08, 2026

PTI workers protest Ramazan Package ‘irregularities’ in Charsadda

Faiz Muhammad Published
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CHARSADDA: Workers of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) in Wardagha staged a protest against what they termed as unfair distribution of the Ramazan package, blocking a road and criticising the local lawmaker of PK-64.

Party workers stated that a list of 350 eligible individuals had been compiled, yet none received the Ramazan package. They alleged that the aid was instead distributed to people believed to have close ties to influential figures or personal connections with them.

The protesters further alleged that MNA and MPA Iftikharullah distributed the relief package among the preferred individuals and close relatives, completely ignoring the list prepared by party workers.

They warned that if the issue was not addressed immediately, they would expand their protest and stage demonstrations outside the residences of the elected representatives. They also threatened to bring the alleged corruption to the attention of the media.

The workers added that differences among elected representatives were affecting party workers at the grassroots level, leading to growing dissatisfaction.

Warn of more rallies if action not taken

Residents Protest Overcharging: Residents of Haleemzai, Aranda Samanat and adjoining areas have demanded legal action against Qingqi Rickshaw drivers for overcharging and allegedly mistreating passengers.

Members of civil society and local residents urged the additional assistant commissioner Shabqadar, traffic police and other relevant authorities to take immediate notice of what they described as exploitation of poor commuters and ensure strict action in accordance with the law.

They said that Qingqi Rickshaw drivers operating between Haleemzai and Shabqadar Hospital were charging Rs30 for a very short distance, terming the fare excessive. They also alleged that drivers often use abusive language, even in the presence of women passengers.

The residents further complained that drivers operating in Aranda Samanat and other areas were openly violating officially notified fare lists.

They called upon the deputy commissioner charsadda, additional assistant commissioner Shabqadar, district police officer and DSP traffic to take action against both legal and illegal Qingqi Rickshaw stands in Shabqadar Bazaar.

Annual Ceremony Held: Former provincial minister for law and parliamentary affairs Barrister Arshad Abdullah and additional assistant commissioner Adnan Zahid emphasised that education was the foundation of development, stating that successful nations always prioritise education above all.

They expressed these views while addressing the annual grand ceremony of Peshawar Millennium School, Charsadda.

On the occasion, students presented tableaus and delivered speeches, receiving appreciation from the audience. Barrister Arshad Abdullah, school director Khawaja Shiraz Nasir, deputy director Shah Mir Qaiser and principal Nusrat Nazir distributed prizes among position holders including those who secured places in the top 20 of the Peshawar Board examinations. Five teachers of the institution were also awarded Umrah packages in recognition of their services.

Speaking at the event, the school administration presented a detailed review of the institution’s performance. They highlighted that the institution was providing quality education in line with modern academic requirements.

They noted that students of the school had consistently secured top positions, including top 3 and top 20 placements in annual examinations conducted by the Peshawar Board, which reflects the institution’s academic excellence.

Published in Dawn, March 29th, 2026

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