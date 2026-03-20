Punjab plans ‘drone shield’ to counter aerial threats

• Rawalpindi civil defence department gets first ‘anti-drone gun’ to intercept UAVs

• Police suggest deployment of more systems to protect Chinese nationals, key installations

LAHORE/RAWAL­PINDI: After multiple incidents in which drones were intercepted in the garrison city, the Punjab government on Thursday handed over an anti-drone gun to the Punjab Civil Defence Department to intercept unmanned aerial vehicles in Rawalpindi Division.

Besides the garrison city, the home department plans to equip civil defence units across Punjab with similar systems to counter drones and similar aircraft, which have been described as “emerging security threats”.

According to details, the home department has provided the civil defence with a modern anti-drone gun, EMG-150, which can jam and bring down drones within a range of two to three kilometres.

The gun, which weighs 6kg, is equipped with eight frequency bands, enabling it to counter all types of drones and uses a high-gain directional antenna for precise targeting. The advanced system also allows operators to divert the drone’s path or safely bring it down.

Similarly, the system is capable of jamming multiple satellite navigation signals, including GPS, Gali­leo, Glonass and BeiDou. It is equipped with a powerful jamming system with a maximum output of 200 watts and can operate in temperatures ranging from -22°C to +65°C.

The civil defence’s bomb disposal and anti-drone squads are being trained by the National Radio and Telecommunication Cor­po­ration to effectively ope­rate the anti-drone systems.

Security of Chinese nationals

Meanwhile, the high command of the Rawal­pindi police recommended more anti-drone systems to protect foreign nationals and sensitive installations.

A recent meeting of the regional coordination committee, chaired by the regional police officer in Rawalpindi, recommended anti-drone systems at sensitive locations, such as workplaces of Chinese engineers, and to secure sensitive installations and public gatherings from unauthorised surveillance and attacks.

During the meeting, police officials suggested the availability of anti-drone guns at workplaces of Chinese nationals, while also stressing the importance of anti-drone systems to secure government buildings and sensitive installations from sabotage and espionage.

The meeting particularly focused on the protection of Chinese nationals working in Rawalpindi and said that a coordinated and interdepartmental strategy was essential for their well-being. It was decided to maintain an updated and accurate record of Chinese nationals regularly to prevent any security lapses, whereas special emphasis was given to tracing and safeguarding Chinese nationals who were travelling or residing unesco­rted, unregistered or otherwise unaccounted for.

It was decided to pro­mptly identify and document such individuals to ensure their safety and protection. The deployment of permanent reserve forces was also considered to provide foolproof security to Chinese nationals at sensitive locations.

The meeting also asked the Special Branch to conduct a comprehensive study to detect and minimise potential threats, with a focus on unguarded or inadequately protected personnel, facilities, and project sites.

The Special Branch was also directed to conduct random and thorough security checks at all housing societies, including verification of their employees and private security guards, to boost security measures.

Published in Dawn, March 20th, 2026