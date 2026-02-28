PIA suspends operations to Gulf countries following strikes on Iran by Israel, US

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Saturday suspended its flights to Gulf countries due to the “evolving situation in the Middle East”.

According to a statement by the PIA spokesperson, flights have been suspended to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, Doha, and Kuwait.

“These flights will not operate until tomorrow evening or until the restoration of airspace, whichever comes later,” the spokesperson said.

“PIA flights to Saudi Arabia will continue; however, their routes have been changed,” he added.

“Flights have been shifted to Boeing 777 aircraft and will reach their destinations via longer routes,” the spokesperson added.

The national carrier requested the travelers to contact the PIA call centre at 111-786-786 for information related to their flights or changes in the booking of flights.