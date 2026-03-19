‘Robber’ killed in firing by his accomplices in Karachi

KARACHI: A suspected robber was gunned down by his accomplices during a robbery in Gulshan-i-Maymar at around 9am on Wednesday.

Area SHO Israr Afridi said that four suspects riding two motorcycles intercepted a van in Abdullah Goth. But the van driver resisted and overpowered one suspect, later identified as Awais Zafar. Seeing that, other robbers resorted to firing, which resulted in bullet wounds to Zafar. In the meantime, the police and area residents also arrived there. The suspects managed to escape from the spot.

The wounded suspect was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where he died during treatment.

The officer said that one pistol, two cell phones and a motorcycle were recovered from his custody. He said the police had CCTV footage of other street crime incidents, in which the killed suspect was clearly identifiable.

Published in Dawn, March 19th, 2026