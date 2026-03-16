Injured robber held after ‘encounter’

TOBA TEK SINGH: An alleged robber was arrested in injured condition after an encounter between the police and armed suspects near Tobian Wali Jhal area of Ahmedpur Sial tehsil late on Saturday night.

According to the police, 10 unidentified armed men opened fire on the police party during a patrol, which was returned by the police. Police claimed that during the exchange of fire, one suspect was injured after being shot by his own accomplices, while his other accomplices managed to escape.

Police said the injured suspect was identified as Waseem, who was a robber and a record holder in 15 serious cases, including robbery and theft. The injured suspect was shifted to the hospital.

BLIND MURDER: Police claimed to have solved a blind murder of a man whose body was recovered on February 21 from Gogera Branch canal in Samundri tehsil and his two killers had been arrested by the Faisalabad Tirkhani Police.

Police spokesperson said that a kidnapping-cum-murder case was registered on the complaint of the family of deceased Muhammad Ramzan of Chak 225 RB. Police said that on the day of the incident, the victim went out but did not return. Later, he was found dead in the canal.

He claimed that police used modern technology and took quack Muhammad Rafiq and his son Saad Ali into custody. He claimed the duo confessed to giving the victim an injection when he visited them for treatment of fever. However, due to a reaction he died. He claimed that fearing arrest, they dumped his body into the canal.

Published in Dawn, March 16th, 2026