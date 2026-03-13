Middle East war cuts Hormuz strait transit to 77 ships: maritime data firm

Only 77 ships have so far crossed the Strait of Hormuz in March as the Middle East war disrupts one of the world’s most vital shipping routes, AFP reports citing a maritime data firm.

Lloyd’s List Intelligence said most of these vessels belonged to the so-called “shadow fleet” — ships used to skirt Western sanctions and regulations, typically linked to Russia and Iran.

They are often ageing ships in poor condition, without proper insurance and with opaque ownership.

The 77 transits recorded so far this month compare with 1,229 passages between March 1 and 11 last year, according to Lloyd’s List Intelligence.

“Over half of the tankers and gas carriers going through are shadow fleets,” Bridget Diakun, a senior analyst at Lloyd’s List Intelligence, has said. “These ships are really used to disruptions,” so are more likely to attempt the passage, she has added.

According to the firm, vessels affiliated with Iran account for 26 per cent of passages through Hormuz, followed by Greece with 13pc and China with 12pc.

“The main takeaway here is that … Iran is still exporting,” Diakun said.