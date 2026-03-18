E-Paper | March 18, 2026

Court appoints counsel for accused in Sana Yousuf case

Malik Asad Published March 18, 2026 Updated March 18, 2026 07:04am
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ISLAMABAD: An Additional District and Sessions Court, presided over by Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka, has appointed a state counsel to represent the accused in the TikTok star Sana Yousaf murder case due to the repeated absence of the defense lawyer.

During the hearing, Public Prosecutor Raja Naveed Hussain Kiani informed the court that the defense counsel was deliberately employing delaying tactics, noting that no prosecution witness had been cross-examined by the defense for a considerable period.

He further pointed out that cross-examination was conducted on a previous date only after directions from the high court. Observing the continued unavailability of the defense counsel throughout the day, the court appointed State Counsel Tariq Khan to ensure the trial proceeds without further delay. The state counsel subsequently completed the cross-examination of one witness.

Meanwhile, the statement of father of victim, Sana Yousuf, was also recorded before the court. After summoning additional witnesses for the next hearing, the court adjourned proceedings until March 18. So far, the prosecution has recorded statements of 23 witnesses in the case.

Published in Dawn, March 18th, 2026

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Malik Asad is an Islamabad-based reporter for Dawn with two decades of experience covering legal affairs, judicial developments, and the civil bureaucracy. He can be found on X at @asadrp.

Malik Asad

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