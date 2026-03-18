Another route of e-bus service launched in Karachi

• Sharjeel says unlike ‘others’, Sindh govt had to pay 18pc tax on import of electric buses

• New route will benefit residents of Gulshan-i-Maymar

KARACHI: The Sindh government introduced another route of its electric bus service from Gulshan-i-Maymar to Tower in a ceremony on Tuesday.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab, Deputy Mayor Salman Murad, MNA Dr Shahida Rehmani and others attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Memon, who holds the portfolios of transport, mass transit and information, said that residents of Gulshan-i-Maymar would significantly benefit from the new EV bus service.

He added that the Sindh government introduced EV bus services but acquiring the vehicles was not an easy task.

He explained that initially the buses were held at the port, and “unlike others who were charged only one per cent tax, the Sindh government had to pay 18 per cent tax”.

He said that the provincial government had also launched a women-only Pink Bus Service for the first time in Pakistan, along with pink scooties.

Stressing that the Pakistan Peoples Party was fulfilling the promises made to the people, he added that all these initiatives reflected the shared vision of President Asif Ali Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Faryal Talpur and the Sindh government team.

He stated that wherever the PPP government has served, progress is clearly visible.

He further said the country is currently engaged in a fight against terrorism and that the armed forces are bravely confronting the enemy, ensuring that no one dares cast a malicious eye on Pakistan.

He paid tribute to Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto, saying their leadership strengthened the country’s defence.

Mr Memon added work on major projects in Karachi is progressing rapidly, with special focus on the city development, solid waste management, water supply and infrastructure improvement in collaboration with the Karachi mayor.

He claimed that the Sindh government is providing high-quality, free healthcare facilities that are not available in other parts of the country.

He also announced that Shahrah-i-Bhutto will be opened for traffic on April 30, with work continuing day and night.

Speaking on the occasion, Mayor Murtaza Wahab said when the PPP makes a promise, it fulfils it.

He added that the PPP will continue to work in line with the mandate given by the people.

MNA Dr Shahida Rehmani congratulated the residents of Gulshan-i-Maymar, saying that a long-standing promise had now been fulfilled.

She noted that resolving transport issues had been a major demand of the area residents.

She also mentioned that a 20-bedded hospital has been constructed in the area and will be inaugurated after Eid.

Published in Dawn, March 18th, 2026