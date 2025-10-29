E-Paper | October 29, 2025

E-bus route from Gulshan-i-Maymar to Tower announced

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 29, 2025 Updated October 29, 2025 07:52am
KARACHI: Sindh Senior Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon on Tuesday announced the launch of a new electric bus route from Gulshan-i-Maymar to Tower.

Chairing a meeting of the transport department, Mr Memon said that an important section of the Yellow Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), the Taj Haider Bridge has been completed and will soon be opened to the public.

According to a statement issued after the meeting, the department also decided to expand the People’s Bus Service to three more districts, while launching a scooty training programme for women and female students in Hyderabad, Sukkur, and Larkana after its implementation in Karachi.

The minister said the Sindh government was taking “practical steps to empower women”, adding that the scooty training initiative would be conducted in partnership with a private company. Women completing the programme would be issued free driving licences to eliminate any financial burden, he added.

“The initiative will not only improve mobility but will also serve as an important step towards enhancing women’s empowerment and employment opportunities,” Mr Memon said.

The meeting also reviewed progress on ongoing and upcoming transport and mass transit projects across the province.

It was further announced that fifteen new EV buses would operate on the Gulshan-i-Maymar to Tower route, while twenty additional buses would be introduced under the People’s Bus Service in Khairpur, Shikarpur, and Naushahro Feroze.

A new batch of double-decker and electric buses is expected to arrive in Karachi soon, and the province’s first EV taxi service is scheduled for launch in December, the statement added.

Published in Dawn, October 29th, 2025

