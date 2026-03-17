White House official claims oil tankers ‘starting to dribble through’ Strait of Hormuz

Oil tankers are crossing the Strait of Hormuz and Iran’s actions to choke traffic through the shipping route have not hurt the US economy, White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett has told CNBC, according to Reuters.

He reiterated the Trump administration’s position that the war should be over in weeks, not months.

“Already you’re seeing tankers are starting to dribble through the straits, and I think it’s a sign of how little Iran has left,” he said.

“We’re very optimistic that this is going to be over in the short run, and then there will be price repercussions when it is over for a few weeks, as the ships make it to the refineries.”